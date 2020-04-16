Davina McCall shares photo of her cooking disaster – and we feel for her! The TV presenter's dinner was a right off

Anyone who's ever accidentally burnt their dinner will sympathise with Davina McCall right now! The TV presenter fell victim to her Aga while cooking some garlic bread on Wednesday evening and shared a photo of the incident with her Instagram followers. It looks like her oven either got way too hot or the former Big Brother host forgot about it - because the poor garlic bread was barely recognisable. The normally-appetising baguette was burnt to a crisp in the snap, with Davina captioning it: "Garlic bread anyone? #agalife." We can definitely think of tastier things to eat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What the royal family like to eat

Davina is known for her healthy lifestyle, often sharing video clips of herself exercising – the star loves running, yoga and is a big fan of HIIT routines. She also eats super healthily too, having omitted sugar from her diet a few years ago.

MORE: 12 celebrity star bakers giving us serious inspiration during lockdown

Oops! One very burnt garlic bread

In February, the mum-of-three shared a picture of her lunch, which looked like the kind of meal we should all be eating right now if we could only stay away from biscuits.

Davina's past healthy lunch

Davina wrote: "Lunch today. Pesto salmon fillets with steamed French beans and tender stem broccoli which we then roasted with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and basil, salt and pepper and cabbage... soooo yum!"

MORE: Celebrity men who LOVE to cook: David Beckham, Bradley Cooper and more!

This salad looks delicious!

Davina is partial to a salad for lunch, having shared several snaps of similar meals in the past. One of our favourites is this tasty-looking combo of lettuce leaves, pine nuts, apple, peach slices, seeds and sultanas.

We're off to make a salad, but maybe with a side of garlic bread…