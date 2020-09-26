Inside Victoria and David Beckham's £6,860 German 'wellness week' The couple visited Baden Baden in Germany's Black Forest

Victoria and David Beckham spent some quality time together this week as they indulged in two of their greatest passions – each other and fitness.

The couple have spent the last week enjoying each other's company while detoxing at Villa Stéphanie in Baden Baden in Germany's Black Forest, where a seven-night programme starts from £3,430 per person!

Sharing a glimpse inside their lavish "wellness week" on Instagram, Victoria and David looked more in love – and healthier – than ever.

Posting snippets of their getaway on her Stories, Victoria looked radiant in one snap as she posed with "minimal makeup" before "a day of hiking" with David.

Another photo saw the couple perched on a rock, with David sweetly wrapping his arms around his wife.

The loved-up couple also enjoyed a sunset walk, capturing the moment on camera, which Victoria shared on her grid. "Postcard from our wellness week in Germany! Kisses David Beckham xx," she captioned the post.

Victoria also revealed the healthy food they had been snacking on after meeting a nutritional coach at the start of their week.

The couple had individually-created menus by chefs, which were bursting with vegetables and fish, with David showing off his delicious-looking meals on his own Instagram.

Victoria and David are said to have indulged in the spa's immune-boosting programme, where treatments include ozone therapy; oxygen inhalation sessions and lymphatic massage.

Their relaxation sessions were combined with personal training sessions and fitness activities including Aqua-gymnastics, yoga, Qi Gong, Nordic walking and hiking.

With just 15 rooms and suites, the spa states it is a "couture" service for those wanting to experience the very best and achieve effective, long-term results with the utmost privacy and discretion. Sign us up!

