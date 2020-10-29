Rochelle Humes enjoyed a girls day out with her two daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday.

The This Morning star left baby Blake at home with husband Marvin while the mother-daughter trio enjoyed a decadent afternoon tea – and their cakes looked too good to eat!

Inside the pink-themed Peppa Pig Halloween tour bus, each booth was kitted out with a tray full of tasty foods. Rochelle and her children could choose from finger sandwiches, chocolate cupcakes topped with white chocolate spiderwebs and pumpkin-themed macarons, as well as Peppa Pig biscuits, of course.

Both of the TV star's daughters underwent an impressive transformation for the occasion, with Alaia dressing as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter while Valle looked adorable in a black and gold witches outfit.

"Even though I’ve got a newborn, it’s still very much half term for these 2. So we did a little girls day today while Blake was at home with Daddy. Thanks so much @brigitsbakery @officialpeppa for making my little gang feel so special. Rushing home for feed time…," the doting mum captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Rochelle's daughters dressed up in Halloween costumes for the occasion

Fans flocked to the comments section to tag their loved ones, with many stating how much their own children would love to try the experience. "How cute is this," one said, and another added: "This looks fab!"

Rochelle likely enjoyed spending some quality time with her eldest two children following the birth of her son in early October. The star recently spoke candidly about how the family dynamics have changed since welcoming baby Blake into the family.

Rochelle shared a close-up look at the decadent afternoon tea treats

In an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked: "How has Valle reacted to not being the baby anymore? Does she get jealous?"

According to Rochelle, she's facing is the opposite parenting dilemma! She explained: "If I'm honest, if anything, I'm more having the two girls arguing about who's going to pass me the baby wipes or who's going to push their brother in the buggy. That's what I'm up against."

