﻿
baby-blake

Marvin Humes reveals baby Blake’s previously unknown middle name 

The pair already share daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina 

Emmy Griffiths

Marvin Humes has revealed his son Blake's middle name - and it is simply adorable! The singer, welcomed his first son with his wife, Rochelle, on 9 October, but they have yet to confirm his full name - until now!

READ: Marvin Humes shares sweetest father-son moment with baby Blake

Posting a snap of the gorgeous newborn looking very content in a style flat cap, Marvin wrote: "Just getting Blakey Boy registered. Might add in a rogue middle name. Blake Hampton Shelby-Blinder Humes." While we think 'Shelby-Blinder' may well be a Peaky Blinders reference, we are loving Blake Hampton. Adorable! 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marvin has adorable father and son bonding moment with baby Blake

Blake is the couple's third child, as they already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three. 

blake-baby

Blake Hampton was born on 9 October

The proud new parents announced that they had welcomed Blake back in early October after posting a snap of their newborn on Instagram, with Rochelle writing: "On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020. 

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals big secret behind new home with Marvin

MORE: Rochelle Humes reveals dilemma over daughters' privacy

MORE: Rochelle Humes' new bathroom is basically a palace

"I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

Marvin added: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that... Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

Rochelle previously opened up about baby names to their Instagram followers ahead of Blake's arrival, writing: "I don't know if it's just me but I find boy's names so much harder than girls names. We have one that we love, that's it!"

marvin-humes-blake

Marvin and Rochelle welcomed Blake in early October

The This Morning presenter added that the name had been originally planned for Valentina if she had been a boy, saying: "It was a backup for Valle because we didn't know if Valle was a boy or a girl so we just have one option, that's it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about marvin humes

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.