Marvin Humes has revealed his son Blake's middle name - and it is simply adorable! The singer, welcomed his first son with his wife, Rochelle, on 9 October, but they have yet to confirm his full name - until now!

Posting a snap of the gorgeous newborn looking very content in a style flat cap, Marvin wrote: "Just getting Blakey Boy registered. Might add in a rogue middle name. Blake Hampton Shelby-Blinder Humes." While we think 'Shelby-Blinder' may well be a Peaky Blinders reference, we are loving Blake Hampton. Adorable!

WATCH: Marvin has adorable father and son bonding moment with baby Blake

Blake is the couple's third child, as they already share daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Blake Hampton was born on 9 October

The proud new parents announced that they had welcomed Blake back in early October after posting a snap of their newborn on Instagram, with Rochelle writing: "On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

"I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

Marvin added: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that... Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

Rochelle previously opened up about baby names to their Instagram followers ahead of Blake's arrival, writing: "I don't know if it's just me but I find boy's names so much harder than girls names. We have one that we love, that's it!"

Marvin and Rochelle welcomed Blake in early October

The This Morning presenter added that the name had been originally planned for Valentina if she had been a boy, saying: "It was a backup for Valle because we didn't know if Valle was a boy or a girl so we just have one option, that's it."

