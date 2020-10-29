Chrissy Teigen's Halloween treats took a week to perfect Halloween in Chrissy and John's household looks delicious!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been preparing to celebrate Halloween with their two children over the weekend, and boy does Chrissy have the most incredible treats to mark the spooky season.

The American model, 34, took to Instagram to unveil her tasty popcorn balls, which she had perfected over the course of a whole week!

"We have been trying to make these popcorn balls, I mean perfect them, to be chewy and flavourful and salty for four days now. We've made it four times at least and we have finally discovered the way," she told her 32.9 million followers.

Chrissy Teigen's popcorn balls took four attempts to perfect

Snippets of the cooking process show Chrissy melting marshmallows in a pan and preparing to drizzle peanut butter over the top.

Individually packaged in clear cellophane bags, Chrissy then added the finishing touches by making a giant spider and adding mini chocolates shaped like axes.

Considering John seemed delighted with the finished result, munching on the treats as he sat beside his wife, we imagine they'll go down a treat with Luna and Miles.

"It's finally done! The popcorn balls are finally completed after a week of making them, and John, are they good?" Chrissy asked, to which John replied: "They're delicious!"

The doting mum-of-two returned to social media on Tuesday following the heartbreaking loss of her son Jack, who she sadly miscarried in September. She uploaded several clips which showed her baking Halloween cookies and spending time with her daughter Luna.

John loved his wife's spooky Halloween treats

On one of the clips, Chrissy announced her return to the platform as she expressed her excitement over up upcoming cookbook.

She wrote: "I've missed posting my cookbook journey. I am so incredibly proud – it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but I truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey.

"I love and missed you guys. I'm back!"

