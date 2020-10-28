Stacey Solomon's show-stopping Halloween recipe is fit for Bake Off The Loose Women star is ready for the spooky season

Stacey Solomon is not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of her Halloween celebrations. Days after whipping up pumpkin cupcakes, the Loose Women star has shown off her culinary skills once again with a spooky homemade bread recipe.

A step-by-step tutorial on her Instagram Stories walked fans through the bread-making process, which simply included a dough mix, water and kneading after Stacey admitted making bread from scratch "scares me." You're not alone, Stacey!

Getting in the spirit of the spooky season, the mum-of-three shaped her creation into a spider, explaining: "Small ball for head, big ball for the body, stretched sausage shape x 4 for the legs."

After giving the dough an egg wash, adding sesame seeds and baking in the oven, Stacey finished off her decorations with two big black eyes. And she seemed just as impressed with the finished result as we are!

"I'm so proud, I've never made bread this good before. I love him so much," she captioned one photo.

So how do you eat the spider bread? Stacey explained: "I've cut out a hole to put some sauce in – a bit of garlic sauce. Is it possible to fall in love with a piece of bread? Look at him, look at his smile! I don't know if I want to eat him now, I love him."

She later added: "Still eating him! He tastes so good but I miss him already."

Giving her Instagram followers more clever Halloween inspiration, Stacey went on to create adorable ghost lollipops using just tissue and string.

Nibbling on her fresh bread, Stacey got started on her next craft project, telling fans: "I'm making a little Halloween treat for my nieces and nephew because we have never spent a Halloween without them so had to make them a little something."

Here's hoping that her latest two Halloween concoctions get a better reaction from her fans after her recent cupcakes caused concern.

After filming her son Leighton carving his pumpkin, she then used the inners to create tasty pumpkin cupcakes, decorated with stunning buttercream icing.

However, it wasn't long before fans voiced their concerns about one particular ingredient. A worried Stacey revealed: "So many of you messaged me saying you didn't think you could eat carving pumpkins! Why? I've been eating them for years...Will we be ok? Why can't you eat them?"

