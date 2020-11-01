Just when we thought Stacey Solomon couldn't bake anymore Halloween treats, she shares another delicious recipe with fans – but they got mixed reviews from her three sons.

On Saturday morning, the Loose Women star got creative in the kitchen, baking some delicious cookies that she turned into spiders with the help of Maltesers and icing.

"Spider cookies," she wrote on a video posted on her Instagram Stories, as she piped icing onto the snacks to create the appearance of eight long black legs.

"Honestly I have to say seeing all of your snack creations gives me life. It's something me and the boys have ALWAYS loved doing so seeing yours is so so special to us. Happy spooky snack time," Stacey continued.

The next snap revealed that her sons Leighton, Zach and Rex were not convinced about the 'creepy' decorations and asked their mum to change them.

The Loose Women baked spider-shaped cookies for her sons

Sharing a look at the modified decorations, the doting mum-of-three explained: "Had to cut their legs down, the boys said they were too creepy. Cookies with Maltesers spiders, icing legs and icing eyes."

This comes after Stacey made a spider-shaped homemade bread and pumpkin cupcakes earlier in the week – sounds like Halloween is a delicious holiday in her household!

Stacey revealed she later modified the decorations of her creepy snacks

Aside from eating the tasty snacks, Stacey also got dressed up in a very convincing costume which she had coordinated for the whole family.

Each member looked like part of The Addams Family, with Stacey herself dressed as Morticia Addams with a black wig, matching lipstick and a gothic black dress while her partner Joe Swash donned a striped suit, slicked-back hair and moustache like Gomez.

Stacey and her family dressed up as The Addams Family for Halloween

Her sons were also part of the family costume, with Leighton committing to his character Pugsley Addams in striped black tights and a black dress.

Captioning the family snaps on Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Happy Halloween from our strange family to yours. Honestly we haven’t stopped laughing at this! I had a vision in my head of what it would be like but the truth is charcoal is not a good natural hair dye, we are all covered in it, babies DO NOT like you to draw moustaches on them, and this was the most impossible photo to take EVER.

"BUT Zach trying to put on tights is now our favourite memory of all time. I hope it brings you as much joy as it has us!"

