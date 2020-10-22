Phillip Schofield's swanky pizza oven has to be seen to be believed The This Morning star left us feeling peckish

We all know that Phillip Schofield is a talented cook – but his latest creation really takes the biscuit.

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new Ooni oven he has in his garden, writing: "Finally! It's a sunny day and I have the time to make a pizza! Thank you @oonihq."

In the image, the famous dad could be seen slotting an uncooked pizza into the small oven, but it's what came out of it that will make your mouth water.

Uploading a second picture, Phillip revealed his incredible-looking pizza, topped with plenty of cheese, pepperoni, peppers, olives and even jalapenos.

Way to go, Phillip!

Phil's pizza before cooking

The 58-year-old appeared to be using one of the brand's portable wood fired pizza ovens, which start at £229.

How good does that pizza look?

In the past we've also seen the presenter rustle up the likes of scrumptious fry-ups, beautiful brunches and one of our favourite classics – cheese on toast!

He's even been known to share some of his go-to kitchen hacks with his social media followers.

Back in September, the father-of-two revealed the genius way he separates egg yolks when cooking, and it's sure to save time in the kitchen.

Sharing several videos of his simple yet effective method, Phil could be seen cracking an egg into one hand before dropping the empty egg shell into the sink and allowing the egg white to slip through tiny gaps between his fingers, before placing the unbroken yolk into an empty mug nearby.

Chefs always make the process of separating egg yolk look so simple by juggling the yolk between the two halves of the eggshell until the whites are gone, while others use an empty plastic bottle to suck up the yolk, leaving the rest behind.

Not Phillip, mind!

