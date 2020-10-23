Jamie Oliver shares clever way to use leftover pumpkin seeds The famous chef revealed all on Instagram

Pumpkin-carving can be a messy - and often wasteful – affair. But on Friday, Jamie Oliver was on hand to provide a scrumptious way to use up any leftover seeds!

"Here's how you can make the most out of pumpkin seeds and avoid #foodwaste if you're carving pumpkins this Halloween!

Perfect for snacking on, tossing into salads & sprinkling over soup! Give it a try," he wrote on Instagram.

Jamie shared a video on Instagram

The famous dad also shared a video in which he could be seen cutting open a pumpkin, taking out the seeds, washing them and drying them out on a paper towel before laying them on a baking tray, adding oil and seasoning with salt and pepper.

Next, Jamie roasted them for ten minutes and finally added them to an airtight container for later use. Delicious!

Needless to say, the father-of-five's fans were delighted that he'd taken the time to share the video, and took to the comment section of his post to say so.

"Great idea, we made a batch over the weekend!" gushed one.

Jamie's entire family are foodies

"Thanks for this," added another, with a third saying: "Such a great idea!"

It's not the first time this week that Jamie has taken to social media to share a mouth-watering recipe that's easy to make at home.

On Tuesday, he posted his quick-to-make, three-ingredient gnocchi, and all you'll need to recreate the dish at home is floury potatoes, Tipo 00 flour and nutmeg!

In his step-by-step instructions, the 45-year-old shared a clever tip he picked up from Nonna Teresa when cooking the gnocchi. Jamie wrote: "Nonna Teresa cooked her gnocchi 2 portions at a time, as it’s so quick, and it also means they’re less likely to break up."

