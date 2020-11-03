Rochelle Humes' on-the-go meal is the ultimate packed lunch inspiration The This Morning star's lunch looked so yummy!

Rochelle Humes shared a photo of her colourful on-the-go lunch on Tuesday, and not only did it leave our tummy rumbling – but it's also given us some serious inspiration!

Sharing a photo of a delicious-looking salad in a brown cardboard bowl, the mother-of-three wrote: "On the go…"

Made up of green salad leaves, peppers, onions, tomatoes, sweetcorn and cauliflower, the dish can no doubt be rustled up in minutes in the kitchen, and certainly won't break the bank either.

While the famous mum opted for a healthy lunch option on Tuesday, Rochelle also isn’t afraid to indulge her sweet tooth, even treating her daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, to a fabulous, Halloween-themed afternoon tea last week.

How tasty does that meal look?

Best of all, Rochelle – who left baby Blake at home with her husband Marvin Humes – even shared photos of their day out, and it looks like the girls had the best time!

Taking place on a pink Peppa Pig-themed bus, each booth was kitted out with a tray full of tasty foods.

Rochelle and her daughters enjoyed afternoon tea

Rochelle and her children could choose from finger sandwiches, chocolate cupcakes topped with white chocolate spiderwebs and pumpkin-themed macarons, as well as Peppa Pig biscuits, of course.

"Even though I’ve got a newborn, it’s still very much half term for these 2. So we did a little girls day today while Blake was at home with Daddy. Thanks so much @brigitsbakery @officialpeppa for making my little gang feel so special. Rushing home for feed time…," the doting mum captioned her series of Instagram photos.

Rochelle's photos left us wondering one thing: you're never too old to book a Peppa Pig-themed afternoon tea, right?

