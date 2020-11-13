Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Children In Need presenter leads a healthy lifestyle

She's the former England football player who wowed us on last year's Strictly while dancing with Neil Jones. Now Alex Scott is co-hosting Children in Need alongside Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan on 13 November.

Having worked as a professional sportswoman, Alex's diet is super healthy. She recently told The Telegraph: ‘It was ingrained in me from eight years old to fuel my body properly. And I missed that teenage thing of partying and drinking, because of football. Now I advise friends and my mum what to do when they want to lose weight – with exercise, it has to be fun and easily slotted into your daily routine."

Here we take a look at what the star eats in a day…

MORE: When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to make gluten-free brownies

What does Alex Scott eat for breakfast?

Like many stars, Alex is a big fan of smoothies in the morning.

Speaking to juicemaster.com, she previously revealed: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery."

Alex added: "I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."

Alex Scott likes an avocado smoothie in the morning

MORE: Stacey Solomon's daily diet: what the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

What does Alex Scott eat for lunch?

Back in 2015, Alex shared a photo on her Instagram of her week's food all pre-prepared in boxes. How organised! The meals looked to contain a good mix of protein, carbs and vegetables.

Alex said: "My food all prepared and ready to go for a busy weekend, thank you @freshfitnessfood you guys are the best.. FYI the Chocolate hazelnut protein balls #yummy"

Alex is organised with her ready-made meals

What does Alex Scott eat for dinner?

Alex's healthy eating continues into her evening meals and she's a keen cook herself.

A past clip on her Instagram page shows the sports star rustling up a dish by Joe Wicks."My attempt at @thebodycoach coconut and cashew nut salmon #leanin15 oi oiiiii .... Lovely jubbly - champions league night."

Alex also previously told BBC's Newsround about one of her supper favourites, revealing: "I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in East London for a roast dinner."

Alex Scott's impressive cake

We were really impressed by a photo of one of Alex's cakes on social media too. Presenting her amazing two-tiered sponge and strawberry creation, she wrote: "My cakes wins. My cake is better than your cake @leahwilliamsonn."

MORE: Did Nigella Lawson invent the BEST pudding ever? Her fans think so