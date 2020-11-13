Alex Scott’s daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Sophie Hamilton
Children In Need presenter Alex Scott's daily diet: what the former footballer and Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner
She's the former England football player who wowed us on last year's Strictly while dancing with Neil Jones. Now Alex Scott is co-hosting Children in Need alongside Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan on 13 November.
Having worked as a professional sportswoman, Alex's diet is super healthy. She recently told The Telegraph: ‘It was ingrained in me from eight years old to fuel my body properly. And I missed that teenage thing of partying and drinking, because of football. Now I advise friends and my mum what to do when they want to lose weight – with exercise, it has to be fun and easily slotted into your daily routine."
Here we take a look at what the star eats in a day…
What does Alex Scott eat for breakfast?
Like many stars, Alex is a big fan of smoothies in the morning.
Speaking to juicemaster.com, she previously revealed: "In the morning, I struggle to eat before I train. So the easy option is to juice so I know I’m getting the nutrients in, and again after a game for recovery."
Alex added: "I usually go for an avocado-based juice or blend, which fills me up and gives me the energy I need."
Alex Scott likes an avocado smoothie in the morning
What does Alex Scott eat for lunch?
Back in 2015, Alex shared a photo on her Instagram of her week's food all pre-prepared in boxes. How organised! The meals looked to contain a good mix of protein, carbs and vegetables.
Alex said: "My food all prepared and ready to go for a busy weekend, thank you @freshfitnessfood you guys are the best.. FYI the Chocolate hazelnut protein balls #yummy"
Alex is organised with her ready-made meals
What does Alex Scott eat for dinner?
Alex's healthy eating continues into her evening meals and she's a keen cook herself.
A past clip on her Instagram page shows the sports star rustling up a dish by Joe Wicks."My attempt at @thebodycoach coconut and cashew nut salmon #leanin15 oi oiiiii .... Lovely jubbly - champions league night."
Alex also previously told BBC's Newsround about one of her supper favourites, revealing: "I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in East London for a roast dinner."
Alex Scott's impressive cake
We were really impressed by a photo of one of Alex's cakes on social media too. Presenting her amazing two-tiered sponge and strawberry creation, she wrote: "My cakes wins. My cake is better than your cake @leahwilliamsonn."
