Alex Scott makes heartbreaking confession about childhood home The footballer was seven years old when her father left

Alex Scott now lives in a gorgeous home in London estimated to cost £1.5million, but she recently revealed she was not as fortunate as a child.

MORE: Inside Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home

The former Arsenal footballer was just seven years old when her father left, taking practically everything inside the family home she shared with her mum Carol and brother Ronnie.

Discussing the heartbreaking memory, Alex told The Sun: "I remember it very clearly, we were all there together in our council flat. My dad said he was leaving. Then he said: ‘And if I’m going, I’m taking everything with me.’

"And he basically took everything – the television, the radio… everything in the house until there was nothing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott films inside home as she's named new Football Focus host

Speaking of her mother, Alex said: "I knew in that moment that even though we had nothing, we were going to be OK because we had her."

RELATED: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

SEE: Virgin River's Colin Lawrence's idyllic house is every family's dream

She revealed that this motivated her to work hard "so I could never be in a position where everything would be taken away from me again."

Alex with her mum Carol

Now, Alex lives in London after moving into her new home in March 2021, when removal men were pictured carrying a mattress for a double bed and a Peloton bike – perhaps for her own home gym.

Although she tends to keep her personal life private, Alex has shared small glimpses inside her current and former homes on social media – and they're every bit as stunning as you'd expect.

Alex's former home gym

As she shared the news that she will be the first permanent female host of Football Focus, she revealed her home features a large bookshelf filled with colourful reads, a palm plant and a guitar propped against the wall.

Meanwhile, Alex filmed a fitness video during lockdown inside her former home gym, which was decorated with two large houseplants and led out into her garden which had black floors and space for her bikes to be stored.

MORE: Prince Philip's uncle Lord Mountbatten's navy-inspired London home - inside

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.