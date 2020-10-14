Congratulations are in order for Naga Munchetty, who has landed a very exciting new gig. The BBC Breakfast presenter is taking over from Emma Barnett as the host of the mid-morning programme on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Naga, who will start her role in January, will be on air from Mondays to Wednesdays, between 10am and 1pm. She guest-presented on the station over the summer.

Emma tweeted the news on Wednesday, writing: "Huge congrats to the brilliant @TVNaga01 - you are going to have a bloody ball with a tenacious, quick-witted and clever team and the incredible listeners of @bbc5live." Naga responded on Twitter by admitting she was "very excited" about the role but had "big shoes to fill".

Fans were naturally thrilled for the BBC Breakfast presenter, but were also quick to question whether she was leaving the iconic red sofa. Naga co-hosts the news programme with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

"Who will get custody of Charlie?" one follower quipped, to which Naga replied: "Still mine I'm not leaving @BBCBreakfast! X." Another queried, "You're not leaving BBC Breakfast are you #PleaseSayNo." "No! X," Naga insisted.

She had the same response for other fans who tweeted, "Congratulations Naga. You will be amazing. #willmissyouontelly" and "Congratulations! But...does that mean you're LEAVING BREAKFAST???"

Naga is taking over from Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live

Of her new radio gig, Naga said in a statement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the 5 Live team. I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity.

"5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can't wait to get stuck into the role from January."

The popular presenter joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme Working Lunch. She became one of BBC Breakfast's lead presenters in 2014.

