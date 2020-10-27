Kate Middleton's fun family outing with George and Charlotte revealed The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a special trip with her eldest children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been working to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible, including fun-filled family days out.

Kate recently took her eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, to the Imperial War Museum in London, according to The Daily Mail.

George, who is third in line to the throne, was said to be in awe of the military hardware on display as the trio enjoyed a public visit.

During a video call with veterans at a care home in East Sussex in May, Kate revealed that her eldest son had just started to learn about the Second World War.

She added that George and Charlotte had also been learning the lyrics to Dame Vera Lynn's song We'll Meet Again in order to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Duchess has also taken her children to the Natural History Museum in Kensington, of which she is patron, in the past.

Earlier this year, William and Kate's youngest child Prince Louis, then one, was also spotted during a fun outing to the Natural History Museum with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The Imperial War Museum in London

George and Charlotte are now enjoying the October half-term at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the family-of-five have been busy baking cupcakes to support the Poppy Appeal.

The beautifully decorated cakes were delivered to the Royal British Legion's care home in Norfolk.

The royal children also made their public speaking debut earlier this month as they quizzed Sir David Attenborough about the natural world. George, Charlotte and Louis looked in awe as they met their hero during the broadcaster's visit to Kensington Palace last month.

