Salma Hayek details exactly what she eats for breakfast - and it's quite something She loves to cook!

Salma Hayek thinks nothing of sipping her morning coffee in a bikini, but she might not want to tuck into her favourite first meal of the day without a napkin to hand.

In a video she shared from inside her London mansion, the Mexican-born star showcased her go-to breakfast, and it’s not what you might think.

Salma skipped oatmeal, toast, or scrambled egg for a delicious, but messy looking, breakfast taco.

WATCH: Salma Hayek whips up the most delicious-looking breakfast inside London mansion

With a tortilla in one hand and a fork in the other, Salma began loading up her taco with a fried egg, mushrooms and rocket.

She revealed details of the combination and said: "The mushrooms… they have a bit of cayenne pepper, tomato and garlic and cilantro."

She topped the lot off with salsa verde, before tucking into the delicious-looking meal and letting the camera roll, even as it was falling out onto her plate.

Salma looks after herself and loves food

Salma looks and feels fabulous at 54 and insists a healthy, balanced diet, some exercise and good posture go a long way.

When it comes to what she eats, however, she admits she's willing and ready to try some unusual delicacies.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that in Mexico they "have crickets, and then the ant's eggs and then we gave these worms. You fry them. If you fry anything, it tastes good, but they’re really delicious. The bugs are incredible!"

But, when she’s not eating creepy crawlies she is also partial to a juice cleanse - so much so, she started her own company.

Salma with her husband and daughter

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," she wrote on her Cooler Cleanse website. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally.

"Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."



