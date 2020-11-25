Ruth Langsford's secret chili con carne ingredient will surprise you The This Morning star took to Instagram

Ruth Langsford rustled up the most delicious-looking chili con carne on Wednesday, but we were a little surprised to hear that she'd added lager to the mix!

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star posted a photo of her dinner cooking on the stove, writing: "Got a small obsession with chili con carne since @sam_balshaw gave me her recipe…it's got lager in it!"

While we've never heard of lager being added to a pot of chili before, we can imagine it adds heaps of flavour - we might have to steal your secret ingredient, Ruth!

Ruth shared a photo of her dinner on Instagram

As the famous mum was cooking up a storm in the kitchen, her husband, Eamonn Holmes, was getting firmly into the Christmas spirit.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the veteran presenter shared a festive message with his social media followers, asking them to share their festive anecdotes with him.

Eamonn was getting into the Christmas spirit on Wednesday

Sitting in a red armchair, the 60-year-old could be heard saying to the camera: "Well, is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas yet? It's very important for us all that it should, because this rubbish year, we're all in the mood, let's get going, let's get Christmas cracking."

He continued: "What I'd like you to do is send me some tips some suggestions, you know, are you an artificial person or a real person when it comes to your Christmas tree for instance?

"Do you like coloured lights or plain lights? What's your advice for getting through Christmas day with the family? I'd love to hear from you. Let's share questions, let's share that advice, let's share those opinions."