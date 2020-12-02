Salma Hayek reveals her red-hot Christmas outfit - and fans can't believe it Looks like the star is planning a fun festive season

Salma Hayek has impeccable taste, so when she revealed her plans for her Christmas outfit fans were left a little perplexed.

The star shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday in which she appeared to be shopping.

Salma looked chic standing in front of a wall of hats and handbags and several rails of clothing, which also housed a skimpy Mrs Claus mini-dress.

"My Christmas outfit is ready," she captioned the photo with the dress in question circled in green.

While some fans seemed to genuinely love her suggestion calling it "hot," and asking her where she planned to wear it, others were adamant she was joking and included several crying with laughter emojis.

A number of her followers were also confused as to whether she was in her own walk-in wardrobe or a thrift store.

Salma's planning her Christmas outfit!

"I love you but…. please tell me that is not your closet?" asked one, while another said: "Closet tour."

The actress left her followers in the dark over both the seriousness of her festive wardrobe choice and whether the closet was inside her multi-million pound London home.

Salma has given fans a sneak peek inside her plush pad - which she shares with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their teenage daughter, Valentina - in the past and showcased her bathroom and her unbelievably grand staircase.

Her friend and co-star, Tiffany Haddish, recently lifted the lid on life inside Salma's home, and to say it's lavish would be an understatement.

Salma inside her gorgeous London home

In a hilarious interview with The Guardian, Tiffany revealed: "So I shouldn’t tell this, but when I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek's house – she's my friend now," she told the newspaper. "I get there and her house is like a palace.

"And then she says: 'OK, pick a room.' And I'm, like: 'First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is amazing.'

"Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I'm, like: 'I'll sleep in here!'

Salma with her husband and daughter

"Then she shows me her daughter's old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I’m, like: 'I'm sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!'"

Tiffany - who starred with Salma in Like a Boss - called her pal "the richest person I know" and said: "She came and woke me up and she got servants and stuff [sic]. I was like, 'Boom! Is this what it’s like?'"

