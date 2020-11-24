We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not everyone loves the traditional brandy-soaked, fruit-filled Christmas pudding, which is why Tesco is launching several new tasty desserts you need to try this festive season.

If you're a chocoholic like Her Majesty The Queen or love sweet toffee flavours like the Duchess of Cambridge, it's time to feast your eyes on the supermarket's latest desserts. And some of them are so decadent you might want to avoid going for seconds on your Christmas turkey!

According to the Tesco Christmas Report, 40 per cent of the nation classes dessert as their favourite festive food, and 31 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds will be reaching for something chocolate flavoured. Keep reading to see what's on offer at Tesco...

Tesco's Opera Dessert is a decadent chocolate and toffee treat

First up is the Opera Dessert, which is a five-layered chocolate treat. Inspired by a classic French cake, it includes layers of toffee and chocolate cheesecake, a toffee flavoured mousse and chocolate sponge on a chocolate biscuit base.

The chocolate orange and maple cake is filled with a tasty surprise

More of a chocolate orange fan? Costing £13, Tesco's Chocolate Orange & Maple Bauble Cake is made up of orange sponge cake, chocolate and orange brownie and Belgian chocolate and orange buttercream, plus a hidden centre filled with chocolate cereal malt balls.

Chai tea has those classic cinnamon and ginger spices associated with Christmas, so it comes as no surprise that Tesco is selling a cake version – and it's vegan!

The Wicked Kitchen Ginger Chai Cake is vegan

Moist chai tea and ginger-spiced sponge is sandwiched together with a sweet and peppery ginger frosting, while cinnamon-sugar and caramelised ginger pieces decorate the top.

Other options include a Triple Caramel & Orange Torte and a Passionfruit Sleigh made from baked orange cheesecake.

And the best part? The new offerings cost as little as £8 and serve 10-14 people. So even if the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic limits the number of friends and family members at your Christmas dinner table, you can still enjoy several helpings of the tasty treats! But we'd recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on some of these treats as they're bound to sell out quickly.

