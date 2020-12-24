The Queen's glamorous Christmas cocktail revealed One might have to indulge in the royal-favourite tipple…

Christmas is a key time for the royals, with long-standing family traditions passed down through the generations. But have you ever wondered what The Queen drinks over the festive period?

MORE: The Queen's daily diet revealed: what the monarch eats for breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner

Her Majesty is known to be a big fan of the 'Zaza' cocktail – otherwise known as a Gin and Dubonnet. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family for 15 years, the glamorous French aperitif is her "favourite drink".

There is a sweet tradition behind her choice of tipple, since the drink is said to have been a favourite of the Queen Mother's, too.

The Queen is partial to a Gin and Dubonnet cocktail

Dubonnet Rouge Grand Aperitif is a French drink made from a blend of red wine, herbs and spices. The Queen is said to take the cocktail as two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and lots of ice.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth's most unusual eating habits revealed

We found instructions on how to make the drink on the Dubonnet website. To make the drink, "Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and stir until well-chilled. Serve up in a Nick & Nora glass or rocks glass. Garnish with an orange swath."

We can just picture the monarch sipping on her Zaza cocktail during the royals' annual festivities, which are traditionally held at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate.

This year, however, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be spending Christmas "quietly" in Windsor, adhering to the government's coronavirus guidelines.

Dubonnet Rouge Grand Aperitif is a French drink

With the celebrations scaled down, we wonder whether the Queen's choice of drinks will be affected? The monarch is also reportedly a fan of other beverages over the festive period.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously offered an insight into the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's drinks of choice on Christmas Eve.

ROYAL RECIPES: The Queen's Christmas pudding recipe is a must-try

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary, Sandringham: The Queen at Christmas, she said: "I think the Queen likes a martini, other people would rather have champagne. Prince Philip isn't a great drinker, he always used to drink pale ale."

And on Christmas Day, the Queen reportedly enjoyed drinking Gewürztraminer, an aromatic white wine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five foods the royals love to eat

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.