Jamie Oliver's son River is the star of the show in Princess dress – watch the adorable clip

Jamie Oliver wished his followers a Happy New Year with the help of two mischievous and funny boys – his sons Buddy, ten, and River, four.

In the 15-second clip shared on Instagram Stories, the chef, 45, could be seen wrapped up warm whilst his two sons jumped around behind him on their trampoline.

"Happy New Year guys! Say Happy New Year," the father-of-five told his fans. "Hope you have a really good one guys, lots of love, good luck, good health. Good vibes," he added.

Whilst Jamie tried to keep serious whilst delivering the message, his two cheeky sons could be seen with their faces against the trampoline's net, repeating their dad's words.

At one point in the clip, River can be seen braving the cold temperatures in a Disney's Frozen Elsa costume.

It's not surprising to see Jamie and Jools' youngest son in fancy dress, as the mother-of-five has opened up in the past about his love for dressing up, revealing he "wears a dress every day".

Jamie and Jools have five children together, three girls and two boys

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast back in July, Jools confessed she was nervous about her son starting school after the summer.

Asked how she thought he would get on by Zoe, Jools revealed: "I don't know. He's a funny little boy. I don't know, I really don't know. He really loves girls, he doesn't really like boys, as in playing with boys, and he's going to an all-boys school which is a bit worrying."

She added: "And he loves dressing up, he wears a dress every day, I'm not revealing anything, I just think he is the most different… I've never met a child like him. So he is theatrical, interesting, totally like a little girl, and it's so funny because he and Buddy get on really well but Buddy is a real boy and he is like a little girl, but a boy so I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope they have Frozen dresses in the dress up box, in an all-boys school. He is just a character."

Sharing her nerves with both Zoe and Georgia, she continued: "He is quite OK to leave me, and he is good with other people so we'll just see. I just don't know, it could go either way and I'm thinking: 'I am so worried,' I just really want him to enjoy it so I can relax."