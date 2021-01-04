Jamie Oliver pays the sweetest tribute to wife Jools in stunning new photo The couple marked the New Year in the sweetest way

Jamie Oliver has paid a special tribute to his wife Jools alongside a beautiful new black-and-white portrait. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the celebrity chef delighted his fans by sharing a stunning new photo of his wife, who was seen sitting on an armchair looking towards a window.

In the caption, Jamie simply wrote: "Lovely light, lovely wife." The heartwarming post comes shortly after the couple rang in the New Year with their five children at their country home in Essex.

On Monday, the doting husband and father uploaded more photos but this time with his kids - although his eldest daughter Poppy, 18, was missing. "A reluctant family photo minus Poppy and Mumma," he joked across one of the images.

Both Jamie and Jools, who tied the knot in 2000, are no doubt relishing family time with their kids; Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Luckily, before the Tier 4 restrictions came through, the family were reunited with the eldest child, Poppy. They hadn't seen the teenager since she returned home from university for "a few days" back in October.

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about his home life and his marriage to Jools.

On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie explained: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate.

"Also when you live in a big family, it's chaos, mate. We go from hugs and kisses one second to utter carnage and tears the next. You've just got to keep on going and hope it all works out."

