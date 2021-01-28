6 great toastie makers to master the TikTok wrap hack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Preparing breakfast, lunch AND dinner at home means that we’ve all become major fans of cooking shortcuts whether it’s meal delivery services or foodie tricks we’ve learned online. And the latest toastie hack that went viral on TikTok has seen one particular appliance become a lockdown must-have: a sandwich maker.

Home appliance specialists Ao.com report that sales of sandwich makers have skyrocketed 527% after online foodies shared the secret to making the perfect multi-layered tortilla toastie.

WATCH: The Tiktok wrap hack demonstrated by @fitwaffle, Instagram food blogger Eloise Head

You may have seen the TikTok wrap hack that has taken the social media platform by storm. All you need is a tortilla wrap and four of your favourite toastie ingredients, each placed in one quadrant of the wrap. Next, after making a split halfway through the middle of the tortilla, you fold so you have a perfectly layered triangle to grill in your sandwich maker.

Tower 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich Maker, £37, Ao.com

With sandwich maker sales up 1,605% year on year in greater London alone, the most popular toastie maker at Ao.com is the Tower 3 in 1 Deep Fill Sandwich Maker. The Tower two-portion sandwich maker has three non-stick plate options so you can cook sandwiches, grill or make waffles.

There are other great options, including stovetop and microwave sandwich makers, that you can get delivered quickly from retailers like Amazon.

Breville Cafe Style Sandwich Press, £29.99, Amazon

The Breville has a hinged lid for toasting different sandwich thicknesses, from wraps and panini to pittas or naan.

Russell Hobbs Panini Grill And Griddle, £43, Ao.com

With a whopping five portion capacity, you can make lunch for your whole household.

Sage The Perfect Press Sandwich Maker, £99, Amazon

If you want a higher-end option, the Perfect Press is specially engineered to perfectly grill your sandwich for a toastie that melts your ingredients inside without squishing the outside.

Microwave Toastie Maker, £27.99, Amazon

Yes, you can even make a toastie in the microwave! Two non-stick sandwich plates are encased in silicone for a fuss-free quick grilled sandwich.

Jean Patrique stovetop toastie maker, £19.99, Amazon

For stovetop toasties, Amazon has this non-stick pan with heat-resistant handles. The retro-looking stovetop grill is also available in copper and silver.

