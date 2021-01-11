Emma Willis shares incredible homeschool meal prep with fans during lockdown The celebrity mum has made lunches look very easy!

Emma Willis has given fellow parents some inspiration when it comes to meal planning whilst homeschooling amid the UK's third lockdown. Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, the presenter shared a photo of her incredible preparation for the coming week for her three children.

The spread featured Jamie Oliver's quick and easy tomato soup and Gino D'Acampo's beef Bolognese as well as her own bacon sandwich. "This is my version of homeschool prep [winking face emoji]," she simply remarked.

Emma, 44, and her husband Matt Willis, 37, are among the thousands of parents who are currently homeschooling their children amid the UK's third lockdown. The couple share 11-year-old Isabelle, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four.

Just last week, the Voice UK judge showed off her first attempt at making Jamie Oliver's homemade tomato soup. "Incoming…" she simply wrote alongside a snap of an assortment of different tomatoes, later adding: "Quick easy and tasty soup, courtesy of @jamieoliver."

Emma and Matt are adept when it comes to homeschooling their kids. Back in March during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the presenter transformed her living room into a make-shift school.

The TV presenter shared her meal prep with fans

At the time, the mum-of-three posted a snap of her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with pens, pencil cases and worksheets spread out in front of them. "Day 1… homeschooling," she wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

In May, Emma spoke with MailOnline about the pressures of homeschooling. "For me in the beginning we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be perfect schoolteachers and make them have the absolute school day that they would have but at home," she shared.

Emma and Matt shared three young children together

"I didn't want my stress at having to be a schoolteacher and not being good enough having a knock on effect to them and them getting stressed because they know I'm getting stressed, or them getting worried because they know I'm getting wound up."

She added: "After a couple of weeks you realise, you know what I am not a schoolteacher, they aren't at school and we have to do what we can do. I have never loved teachers more in my whole life."

