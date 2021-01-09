Salma Hayek drinks shots in a bikini for fun holiday photos The star is enjoying a sun-soaked vacation

Salma Hayek kicked off the weekend in spectacular fashion when she shared photos on Instagram of herself knocking back tequila at a beach bar.

The star, 54, has escaped the cold of the UK for a sun-soaked vacation abroad and by the looks of things, she's enjoying every single second of it.

Salma wore a red bikini underneath a cover-up as she sat at the bar with a shot in her hand. She posted three photos which showed her downing the alcohol beverage and sucking on a lime afterwards too.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals the secret to her youthful appearance

"I love tequilita [sic] but in moderation," she wrote, and her fans couldn't agree more.

Many of Salma’s followers admitted they love the tipple, but rarely stop at one!

The Mexican-born actress looked natural with her hair pulled up into a messy bun and wearing oversized sunglasses.

Just the day before, Salma shared a photo of herself pulling off an impressive yoga move in the ocean.

Salma is making the most of her getaway

In the snapshot, she was doing an underwater handstand and she pulled off the move perfectly.

Salma has been causing quite a stir with her incredible bikini photos and fans have been blown away by her age-defying looks.

The mum-of-one insists her flawless physique is 100 natural and says she’s gaining confidence as she gets older.

Salma stunned in a hot pink bikini

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in ten years."

Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great… and a little tequila too!

