This is what Kate Middleton and her children eat for breakfast The Cambridge family are a healthy bunch!

Ever wondered what those glamorous royals eat for breakfast? We imagine long dining tables with fancy silver cloches and vast platters of tropical fruit.

In reality, the royals take breakfast much as we do, and we are fascinated to discover what the Duchess of Cambridge eats in the morning.

According to the MailOnline, the mother-of-three likes to drink a nutrient-rich smoothie to start her day.

The Duchess is said to blend a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for her healthy morning drink.

Kate is also believed to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast – it's known that porridge oats give slow-release energy throughout the morning, which would serve the royal well as she combines regal duties with parenting tasks.

If you're wondering what Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, eat in the mornings, then we have that information too!

When Kate visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in London in January 2020, she served breakfast to children and spoke of her own brood's meal preferences.

School manager Michelle Samuels told today.com: "She mentioned to there of the children that her own children enjoy apples and cereal in the morning, which sparked a conversation with the children about their own preference of fruits." Great to hear that the young Princes and Princess eat just like our own kids!

Michelle went on to reveal a favourite fruit of the Duchess' too. "She mentioned that she likes papaya to a child who was reluctant to try a piece of papaya. After this, the child tried some papaya."

