Gordon Ramsay has been a popular celebrity chef since hitting our screens in 1999, starring in shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

The fiery chef, 54, was even awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2006 for his services to the hospitality industry. Aside from his TV appearances and cookbooks, how much do you really know about Gordon?

Read on to find out more about his wife, children, childhood and more...

Where did Gordon Ramsay grow up?

Although Gordon was born in Johnstone, Scotland, he moved to Stratford-upon-Avon in England at the age of nine along with his two sisters, his brother and parents Gordon Sr. and Helen.

He is believed to have held numerous different jobs – including a swimming pool manager, a welder, and a pot wash – and had a passion for football, playing for Warwickshire at the age of 12 and with Rangers at the age of 15.

After several injuries, he stopped his football career in 1985 and went on to study hotel management at North Oxfordshire Technical College.

Where does Gordon Ramsay live?

Gordon and Tana Ramsay married in 1996

Thanks to his successful career, Gordon owns properties in both London, Los Angeles and Cornwall, where he spends time with his wife Tana Ramsay and their five children. The Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back presenter listed one of his Cornwall homes for sale at £2.8million in 2020.

Is Gordon Ramsay married?

Gordon and his wife Tana, born Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson, got married in Chelsea, London in 1996.

They recently celebrated their 24th anniversary, with the chef marking the occasion by sharing a loved-up photo of the couple from their wedding day.

Does Gordon Ramsay have children?

The celebrity chef with his wife and four eldest children

Gordon and former schoolteacher Tana are proud parents to five children: Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Matilda, 19, and Oscar, who will turn two in April.

Their road to parenthood wasn't an easy one. After finding themselves unable to conceive, the couple turned to IVF and welcomed daughter Meghan in 1998. Tana then fell pregnant with her twins, before welcoming Matilda into the world without treatment.

In May 2016, Gordon announced that the couple were expecting their fifth child together, but Tana tragically suffered a miscarriage at five months.

Happily, the couple went on to welcome their youngest son Oscar in April 2019.

Which TV shows has Gordon Ramsay appeared in?

While he's perhaps best known for his TV shows Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, which aired in 2004, and Hell's Kitchen, aired in 2005, Gordon first appeared on our screens in 1999 documentary, Boiling Point.

Gordon and his family have homes in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall

He has since also starred in Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, The F Word, the US version of Masterchef, Gordon's Great Escape, Hotel Hell and more.

What restaurants has Gordon Ramsay worked at?

Gordon has worked under Marco Pierre White at Harvey’s, Albert Roux at Le Gavroche, and Joël Robuchon at Guy Savoy in Paris, before becoming head chef of restaurant Aubergine.

He now owns global restaurant chain, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, which he founded in 1997. The restaurant group holds a total of 7 Michelin stars and is located across the world, with 18 restaurants in London and a further 17 restaurants in the USA, France, Dubai and Singapore.

How many cookbooks has Gordon Ramsay released?

A huge source of cooking inspiration, Gordon has released numerous cookbooks throughout his career - his first couple being Passion for Flavour, Passion for Seafood and A Chef for All Seasons in 2000.

His latest cookbook, Quick and Delicious, includes 100 recipes that take 30 minutes or less to cook.

