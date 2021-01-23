Chrissy Teigen fans hilariously contribute to her next cookbook

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Chrissy Teigen, model, mother and best-selling cookbook author, has turned to her fans for a little inspiration when it comes to her newest book release.

Her existing books are Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry for More – but the star is stuck on what to call her third instalment.

Chrissy shared a post to announce: Back to work! Today I will finish my third cookbook’s intro (need a title!!)," and her fans rushed to the comments section to share their words of wisdom.

Chrissy Teigen declared she was back at work - thinking up a title for her new cookbook

The suggestions ranged from sensible to totally hilarious, including one user who wrote: "Cravings: Still F*cking hungry" and another who penned: "Cravings: Can't stop won't stop."

Another of Chrissy's fans thought the pandemic should inspire her book title, suggesting: "Quarantine cravings," and someone else alluded to her President pal by saying: "Biden's bff cookbook."

The post was liked by many celebrity friends including Khloe Kardashian and Courteney Cox – but neither of these A-listers managed to help Chrissy with her dilemma.

We sincerely hope that Chrissy did actually read the abundance of comments – and we can't wait for her to announce the name of the new book!

Chrissy likes to cook with her family too

As well as the mouth-watering recipes in her sought-after books, the star often shows off her yummy food creations on her Instagram stories – but at home, she does have personal chef Paul Barbosa to assist with family meals for her, her husband John and their two children Luna and Miles.

