Emma Willis shared an insight into her Valentine's Day plans with husband Matt Willis, revealing that the pair are planning on tucking into M&S' special Valentine's Day-themed dinner for two.

What's more, the famous couple took the high street favourite's meal kit for a test run on Wednesday, revealing that their children were on hand to serve drinks.

In a video shared on the famous mum's Instagram, she and her rock star husband sat down to enjoy a romantic meal, with Emma explaining: "Why hello sir. Isn't this amazing? It's Valentine's Day, in lockdown! M&S food have done a dine-in Valentine's Day meal."

Emma and Matt are doting parents to three children

The mother-of-three then clapped her hands and shouted: "Children!"

At that moment, two of her and Matt's three children rushed over to the table wearing cat masks to offer a helping hand.

As they poured their parents' drinks, Emma could be heard saying: "Passionfruit Star Martini. One of my favourite beverages, thank you very much."

Emma often shares sweet family moments on social media

At one point in the clip, Emma and Matt even shared the same piece of spaghetti à la Lady and the Tramp!

The Circle star captioned her social media post: "Well this was a LOT of fun! Winner, winner, M&S Valentine’s dinner... starter, main, side, dessert, fizz and chocs all for £20 squids. What’s not to luuuurve? #MyMarksFave was the Love Linguini and Matt, well, he does Avo Lot of Love to give."

It wasn't all work for the kids, though, as Emma revealed at the end of the video that she and Matt had shared their tasty dessert with them.

Not bad for a day's work!

