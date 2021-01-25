Emma Willis shares sweetest photo of children in matching snowsuits - fans react The TV star has been married to Matt Willis since 2008

Emma Willis and her children joined the thousands of families around the UK making the most of the snow on Sunday. The Voice host took to Instagram to share a snapshot showing Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie stood at a set of bi-folding doors and looking out at the snowfall in the garden.

The photo, which is taken from behind, also showcases the children's matching snow outfits, with Isabelle and Ace dressed in white trousers, rainbow-coloured jackets, and black hats. Little Trixie, meanwhile, is wearing a purple unicorn snowsuit and a sweet bobble hat. "My babies…" Emma, 44, captioned the image.

Fans were quick to react, "With the coolest snow wear!" one wrote, while a second echoed: "I'm loving those jackets, awesome!" A third remarked: "The coats. The unicorn snowsuit. This whole picture is [perfect]."

The Willis's certainly had the perfect space to enjoy the snow. The picture also gives a glimpse of the family's large garden, including a patio area and a wooden playhouse set on stilts and complete with a slide.

With the weekend now over, it's back to homeschooling for Emma and her husband, Matt. Last year, Emma spoke about the pressures of taking over their children’s education, telling the MailOnline: "For me, in the beginning, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be perfect schoolteachers and make them have the absolute school day that they would have but at home.

"I didn't want my stress at having to be a schoolteacher and not being good enough having a knock-on effect to them and them getting stressed because they know I'm getting stressed, or them getting worried because they know I'm getting wound up."

Emma and husband Matt have been married since 2008

She added: "After a couple of weeks you realise, you know what I am not a schoolteacher, they aren't at school and we have to do what we can do. I have never loved teachers more in my whole life!"

