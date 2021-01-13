Emma Willis takes home-schooling to the next level with kids' latest project The Voice presenter is a doting mum-of-three

Emma Willis shared a behind-the-scenes-photo on Wednesday afternoon showing off her children's latest home-schooling project, and we're seriously impressed.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a snapshot which showed a large robot made from cardboard and covered in silver paper.

It boasted white legs and silver arms and a bottle cap had been turned into an "On" switch.

Emma's talented kids had also added cut outs of eyes and a mouth to their 3D design, and the robot had a rather fiendish expression!

The presenter added a dancing robot gif to the image alongside the caption: "#homeschool".

Like many parents, Emma and her husband, McBusted singer Matt Willis, are home-schooling their children at the moment.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, are doting parents to their son Ace, who is nine, and daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie Grace, four.

Emma showed off her children's impressive craft project

Earlier this month, Emma delighted her fans by sharing a very rare photo of all three of her children.

The picture showed Matt holding hands with their youngest daughter in the foreground, as their older children walked ahead of them through a muddy field.

"Favourite time of the day... [heart emoji]," the TV presenter captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to comment underneath the snap, with many questioning Matt's choice of footwear. "Matt needs wellies," stated one follower, while another said: "Seconded."

Emma is a devoted mum to her three children

A third post read: "Makes me want to buy some wellies! Looks like so much fun x."

Others heaped praise on the couple, with one remarking: "A beautiful family."

Another person wrote: "You can see the kids are happy with their break from home-schooling! Great sunset and action pic."

Emma recently uploaded a photo which showed a glimpse of their casual home classroom. It showed her husband sitting on the navy blue sofa in the family's lounge with a guitar in his hand as their youngest child, Trixie, watched.

"@mattwillis music teacher…!" the star captioned the photo, followed by: "#homeschooling."

