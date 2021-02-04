Michelle Keegan shares photo of her very surprising dinner choice The famous actress took to Instagram

You might expect famous actresses to tuck into lavish meals while they're filming on location, but Michelle Keegan proved that's very much not the case on Thursday, when she shared a photo of her dinner on Instagram.

We have to admit, we were a little shocked to see that the Our Girl star was tucking into a pot of Cup Noodles.

Sharing the snap on social media, Michelle appeared to be sitting in her trailer as she held the fluorescent green pot up to the camera, writing: "The glamour…"

Michelle shared the photo on Instagram

It's not the first time that Michelle, 33, has proved that she loves packet noodles just as much as the next person.

Last month, the former Corrie star shared a photo of her trip to the supermarket on Instagram, explaining that she was stocking up on dinner supplies.

Michelle labelled one particular aisle as her "idea of heaven", and low and behold, it was an entire aisle dedicated to packet noodles!

Michelle clearly loves noodles!

"If you didn't know this is my idea of heaven!!! Packet noodles as far as the eye can see," the Brassic star captioned her update.

Michelle – who is married to Mark Wright – may love the quick and easy ready-made dinner, but that's not what she opted to cook later that evening.

Instead, she rustled up some tasty dumplings, showing off her culinary prowess in another social media post.

"Inspired (as always) by @emmyclarkson. If you can't go to the restaurant, bring the restaurant to you," Michelle wrote alongside a photo of her meal.

