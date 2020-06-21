Michelle Keegan makes the most indulgent picnic for husband Mark Wright - see photos The actress loves cheese as much as we do!

Michelle Keegan stunned fans over the weekend when she showed off the impressive homemade feast she had made for herself and her husband Mark Wright. Taking to Instagram to document her culinary skills, the former Our Girl actress revealed she had put together a "Saturday picnic board" which was essentially an extravagant cheeseboard!

MORE: Michelle Keegan's diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals glimpse inside home kitchen

As well as several kinds of cheese, the indulgent picnic included grapes, crackers, cold meats and what appears to be a mini quiche. Michelle has previously been open about her love of cheese, stating she sprinkles it on top of her scrambled eggs for breakfast and swaps out her healthy weekday snacks in favour of a cheeseboard at the weekends - when it looks this good, who can blame her?

Michelle created an incredible picnic board featuring lots of cheese

The main course was followed up with a cake stand laden with sweet treats including fluffy bite-sized pieces of cake and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Delicious! Michelle's latest culinary creation is especially impressive considering she recently suffered an embarrassing baking disaster during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Celebrity Great British Bake Off star posted a video of herself attempting to make cupcakes, which ended up rising too much in the oven until each individual cake spilt over into the surrounding cases to create one huge cake. The 33-year-old was quick to make light of the situation, joking: "My cupcakes turned out well!!! I'll stick to licking the bowl!"

Michelle's dessert was served on a cake stand

It's turning out to be a busy weekend for Michelle, who also revealed she had welcomed a new family member - a miniature dachshund puppy. The former Coronation Street star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a black top from her own Very collection as she cuddled her brother's new puppy. Michelle captioned the gorgeous photo: "Welcome to the family pretty girl. P.S She’s my brother's puppy not mine #nelly #minidachshund."

GET OUTSIDE: Everything you need for the ultimate summer picnic in the park

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.