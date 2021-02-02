Ayda Field comforted by daughter Coco after sad death of family pet The famous mum took to Instagram

Ayda Field's two-year-old daughter Coco helped to cheer the Loose Women star up on Tuesday following a difficult few days.

The famous mum posted a snap of herself and her little one cosied up in front of an episode of Peppa Pig, with Coco lying across her mum's lap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares the sweetest video of daughter Coco

"Peppa and cuddles with Coco are cheering mummy up," the mother-of-four captioned the photo, which seemed to be taken in Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams' bedroom.

MORE: Ruth Langsford means business in the most stunning slim-fit suit

The 41-year-old is in need of some cheering up, after sharing the sad news of her beloved pet cat Milo's death on Sunday.

RELATED: Ayda Field's new photo of baby Beau will take you by surprise

Ayda and Coco

RELATED: Ayda Field's new photo of daughter Coco has fans saying the same thing

The sweet feline had been in Ayda's life for an incredible 18 years, and the former actress dedicated a touching social media tribute to her "little mate".

Explaining that he'd been by her side through thick and thin, Ayda wrote: "Milo...almost 18 years have passed since you bounded into my life as a kitten. I was just a young girl, starting out as an actress, finding my way through the world. With every job I didn’t get or boy who broke my heart (yes, I’m talking to you @robbiewilliams).

"You comforted my tears with your cuddles and protected me each step of the way. You saw me go from single young girl, to strong independent woman, to wife, to mother of four children."

Ayda penned a touching tribute to her beloved cat

She continued: "Always, you were by my side. Tonight, I had to say goodbye to you in my arms. A pain that cuts so deep. How can I say goodbye to my little mate? I’ve never known adult life with you.

"I’m currently crying my eyes out...tears that hurt and miss you already. Anyone that has ever had the love of an animal may understand, and those who have not, may never understand.

"But, to those who do, I hope my little Milo meets your little furry souls on his journey tonight. For a mighty little soul is about embrace a whole new infinite journey. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MILO.

"You are in my heart forever and I could never have imagined this adventure without you. Thank you for blessing me with all that was you xxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.