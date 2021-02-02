Lidl shoppers go wild for £2.99 Ben & Jerry's deal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ben & Jerry's is one of the most decadent ice creams available in the supermarkets, which is why the price tag can be up to £5.

Lidl, however, is currently offering several flavours for as little as £2.99 – what a bargain! We're talking about classic options such as Baked Alaska and Caramel Chew Chew, as well as more unusual ice cream combinations.

Feeling adventurous? Try Netflix and Chill'd, which is packed with classic American flavours of peanut butter, sweet and salty pretzel swirls and brownie pieces, or vegans can opt for the non-dairy ice cream filled with peanut butter and cookies. Yum!

After all, with the coronavirus lockdown seeing people swap their weekend outings for a movie marathon on the couch, we can't think of a better way to make it feel more like a cinema experience.

Lidl's Ben & Jerry's deal comes as part of the supermarket's 'Flavour of the Week', which currently focuses on America – just in time for the Super Bowl on February 7.

"We've got some star spangled bangers for you this week!" it wrote on an Instagram post. Other tasty US treats include Mcennedy corn dogs, onion rings and pickled gherkin slices, which start at 79p. So we expect they won't stay on the shelves for very long!

Ben & Jerry's ice cream, £2.99, Lidl

If you don't fancy sitting down with a big bowl (or the whole tub!) and watching the Super Bowl – which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle it out – then perhaps you could stock up on Ben & Jerry's ready for your romantic Valentine's Day meal.

Looking for food inspiration ahead of the 14 February? There are plenty of ways to wine and dine your loved one, even with the pubs and restaurants being closed. Check out the meal delivery kits and boxes you can get delivered to your door, from Marks & Spencer to Asda and more. If nothing else, you've got dessert sorted...

