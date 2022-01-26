7 weight loss gadgets for the kitchen 2022: From a Spiralizer to an AirFryer, the Nutribullet & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you have weight loss on your mind for 2022? Whether you’ve stuck to your healthy eating diet plan, or have given in to the family bag of crisps (guilty as charged!), we could all do with an extra helping hand when it comes to getting more of the good stuff into our bodies.

While some of us may find cutting up vegetables therapeutic, others may find the temptation of reaching for that microwavable ready-meal just a tad stronger. But, hopefully some of these kitchen gadgets can help with that.

From air fryers for reduced-fat chips to steamers for restaurant-quality veg, these are our go-to kitchen aids for a fuss-free meal. And don’t worry, it’s not just a list of juicers.

Scouring the web for the healthy eating heroes – Nutribullet we’re looking at you – to the subtle saviours, we’ve done the leg work so you don’t have to. And, even better, they’re all currently on sale, meaning you’ll be saving money while eating healthily.

For breakfast, the omelette maker is a great go-to for a healthy yet filling start to the day – add a red pepper and tomatoes to get a head start on your five a day. For a sweeter option try a smoothie or protein shake made with your trusty Nutribullet.

Vegetable soup or steamed salmon and rice can be a really tasty lunch option, and if working from home there’s no excuse to reach for that soggy sandwich. While the air fryer will get its time to shine come dinner time, with roast chicken and sautéed veg on the menu.

Nutribullet Starter Kit

Nutribullet NBR-0509 600 Series Starter Kit, was £59.99 now £39.99, Amazon

Almost everyone has heard of the Nutribullet gadget by now. The high-speed blender delivers smoothies, protein shakes, soups and sauces in a matter of seconds. As long as you have fruit and veg on hand you’re ready to go.

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker

Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP300UK, was £199.99 now £149.99, Ninja

‘One pot does the lot’ is the slogan for this air fryer and that sounds pretty good to us. Roast chicken, cook chips with a fraction of the oil sauté veg thanks to this little kitchen staple.

Philips Viva Collection Compact Juicer

Philips HR1832/01 Viva Collection Compact Juicer, was £75 now £65, Amazon

One of the easiest ways to up your vitamin intake is through drinking them, and it doesn’t get simpler than this juicer gadget. Pop fruit, veg and a stick of ginger in there for a wellness shot Eva Longoria would be proud of.

Joseph Joseph Editions Spiro Compact 3-In-1 Hand-Held Spiralizer

Joseph Joseph Editions Spiro Compact 3-In-1 Hand-Held Spiralizer, was £18 now £12.50, John Lewis

Zucchini noodles (Zoodles), courgette spaghetti (courgetti) and rainbow salads are all possible once you have a spiraliser, and this Joseph Joseph hand-held gadget is just the ticket.

Russell Hobbs 3-Tier Food Steamer

Russell Hobbs 21140 3-Tier Food Steamer, was £49.99 now £30.44, Amazon

Russell Hobbs is the go-to healthy kitchen gadget brand and this food steamer proves why. Steaming rice, vegetables and fish all at the same time you’ll have a fuss-free healthy meal with minimal cleanup.

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker, was £79.99 now £59.99, Morphy Richards

Soups are a great way of getting your five a day, and for using up leftover or on the turn veg. This one can even do smoothies too.

Dual Omelette Maker

Dual Omelette Maker, was £15.99, now £14.95, Amazon

Rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, an omelette is a great healthy breakfast option. But, they aren’t always the easiest things to cook. Save yourself scrubbing egg off the pan with this non-stick dual-action gadget, promising perfect cooked omelettes every time.

