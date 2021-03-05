Gwyneth Paltrow shares healthy lunch recipe – and her kitchen looks amazing! The Hollywood actress is quite the cook

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a rare look into her kitchen on Thursday when she shared a video of herself cooking lunch with husband Brad Falchuk.

The Iron Man star posted the clip on her Instagram page, which showed the mother-of-two making a very healthy chicken and vegetable dish.

Gwyneth posted: "Today’s lunch-break chop: simple grilled chicken and roasted veg salad. I coated the chicken breast in fresh herbs, olive oil and lemon juice, then grilled them up in my little grill pan. Throw in some roasted veg and avocado and top with homemade vinaigrette. A cute lunch date doesn’t hurt either."

In the clip, we see the actress chopping fresh herbs then toss the chicken breasts in olive oil and lemon juice before grilling them and adding a very nutritious-looking green salad to the plate. Her all-white kitchen looked pretty amazing too.

Gwyneth's famous friends were quick to comment on her cooking skills, with actress Selma Blair writing: "Perfect. Thanks!" and Michelle Pfeiffer simply posting, "Yum!!!" Kate Hudson also wrote a message, telling Gwyneth: "I want that now! ...waaaay better than my soup."

There were plenty of compliments for Kate from her followers and one fan was particularly taken with the end of Gwyneth's video. "I love how proud of yourself you are that you always take a video of brad eating it at the end, amazing dish," they said.

A few days earlier, the couple celebrated Brad's 50th birthday. Gwyneth paid a sweet tribute to her beau by sharing a photo of the pair and writing: "Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."

