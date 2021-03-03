Rebel Wilson unveils show-stopping pink birthday cake – and WOW The Australian actress marked her 41st birthday in style

Rebel Wilson served up some serious birthday inspiration on Tuesday when she threw an incredible party to mark turning 41.

MORE: Rebel Wilson films tour of vast $3million home during birthday celebrations

The Australian actress enjoyed a relaxing pampering session followed by a lavish meal – including a giant birthday cake.

Following the pink theme, Rebel's cake featured pink buttercream icing and white chocolate dripping down the edges. Pink and gold sweet treats were piled high on top of the decadent creation, including macarons.

The birthday cake sat on a glass drinks trolley next to jars of sweets, mini meringue pies and even personalised biscuits decorated with pictures of Rebel's face on the front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films home tour during birthday celebrations

Aside from the wide range of tasty desserts, the Pitch Perfect star and her friends also feasted on a delicious Italian meal. Sharing a peek at the menu, which was titled 'Rebel's Relaxation Retreat', she gave fans a look at the tasty birthday dishes on offer.

To start, there were sharing platters such as Puglian burrata and marinated tomatoes, classic steak tartare and charcoal grilled prawns with aioli.

The Pitch Perfect star was treated to a stunning pink and gold birthday cake topped with macarons

Both Rebel and her guests could then choose from main dishes such as homemade corn agnolotti with black truffle, spring cavatelli con prosciutto and much more.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson rings in her birthday with stunning new look

SHOP: 5 best waffle makers for tasty lockdown breakfasts in 2021

Rebel was also showered with gifts on her special day and later showed off the pretty bouquets of flowers displayed on her marble-clad kitchen island in her $3million property in the Hollywood Hills. She confessed to the camera: "There's so many it's hard to count."

Rebel and her friends also indulged in biscuits with the star's face on them!

The actress also thanked her family and friends for teaching her "so many valuable lessons" as she celebrated her 41st birthday.

She shared a snap on social media of her in a bright orange crop top and pink yoga pants, writing: "Australian Birthday today. American Birthday tomorrow.

The Australian actress' birthday dinner included tasty Italian dishes

"I’m so grateful and lucky to have lived such an exciting life so far. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it and taught me so many valuable lessons.

"If you guys knew the shy unremarkable me from Sydney’s Western suburbs, you’d know how much I had to overcome in my life to get to this point...and then against all odds, and with the visionary help of a malaria-induced hallucination became a successful international actress/writer/producer. Whoa."

READ: How to correctly organise your fridge – is your system right?