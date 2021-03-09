16 best Easter eggs 2021: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s hard to believe that Easter is just around the corner, but yes, the countdown is on! So if you're looking for Easter inspiration, it’s time to start thinking about one of our favourite Easter traditions: Easter eggs, whether chocolate or savoury, filled or hollow, luxury or straight from the supermarket!

So how much time do you have until Easter? Easter Sunday 2021 takes place on 4 April, while the Easter weekend bank holidays – Good Friday and Easter Monday – fall on 2 April and 5 April, respectively. And we recommend you get an early start on ordering if you’re shopping for Easter eggs online – because of the increase in online demand due to lockdown, chocolate Easter egg favourites like Cadbury or Thorntons or gourmet and speciality eggs may sell out quickly.

When should you eat Easter eggs?

Well, for many of us with little self-control when it comes to chocolate, the day to eat Easter eggs is the day you bring them home! But chocolate-loving impulses aside, the most common days to tuck into your Easter treats are Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Easter Sunday is the most popular day, as that’s when children enjoy the traditional Easter egg hunt, a fun highlight of the weekend.

Now that you have your planning underway, all you need now is the Easter eggs! So check out our selection of the best easter eggs you can shop online for 2021.

Shop the best chocolate Easter eggs

Cadbury Ultimate Daim Egg £12, Cadbury

Get 540g of chocolate in this special Easter egg pack - a delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Ultimate Daim Egg with one sharing bar.

Nut and Praline Collection Easter Egg, £10, Thorntons

A luxurious hollow milk chocolate egg along with a selection from Thorntons' Nuts & Praline collection, including whole brazil nuts coated in milk chocolate. Shop now and get 3 for 2!

Milk and White Chocolate Easter Bunnies, £10 each, Marks & Spencer

Among Marks & Spencer's best selling Easter eggs is the retailer's 2021 chocolate Easter bunnies, available both in milk and white chocolate. Currently available for pre-order.

Galaxy Indulgent Collection Easter Egg, £5, Tesco

This gift pack includes a hollow milk chocolate egg and Galaxy favourites: Galaxy Smooth Milk, Galaxy Cookie Crumble and Galaxy Caramel.

Guylian Milk Chocolate Egg with Chocolate Seashells, £12, Moonpig

This 290g treat consists of a hollow milk chocolate egg by Guylian, filled with a dozen Belgian Chocolate Sea Shells. Note that this Easter egg contains hazelnuts.

Extra Thick Easter Egg, £31, Hotel Chocolat

Perfect for lovers of dark chocolate, the 390g Extra-Thick Easter Egg is created with a rich shell of Honduras 72% dark chocolate and Colombia 75% dark chocolate. Inside, you'll find rich, vegan dark chocolate fruit and nut treats: Macadamia Praline and Cherry chocolates, as well as 90% Dark Ecuador Raisins and Almonds.

Easter Praline Scotch Egg, £15.95, Fortnum & Mason

Doesn’t this look amazing? Fortnum & Mason’s 130g luxury ‘Scotch Egg’, inspired by the traditional centuries-old savoury snack, is made from milk chocolate praline surrounding an orange ganache ‘yolk’. The coating is created from roasted hazelnut and cocoa nib.

Linden Lady Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £11, John Lewis

For an Easter egg that says Spring has Sprung, the 100g Linden Lady, made from sustainably grown cocoa beans, is hand-decorated with an Easter bunny and pastel confetti.

Lindt Gold Bunny Easter Egg gift, £10, Amazon

Amazon’s choice for ‘Easter Eggs for Kids’ is this adorable gift set with not just a gold foil-wrapped chocolate egg but a cute chocolate bunny to match.

Small easter eggs

Cadbury Creme Egg, pack of 10, £6.11, Cadbury

What is Easter without a Cadbury Creme Egg? The traditional holiday trompe l'oeil - a milk chocolate egg filled with a fondant centre - can be purchased individually for £0.64 each, or in packs from five eggs and up.

A dozen chocolate quails eggs, £10 each or 3 for £27, Hotel Chocolat

How sweet are these bite-sized mini chocolate filled eggs? There’s a flavour for everyone: vanilla, dark chocolate, praline, raspberry with caramelised pecan, and last but certainly not least, salted macadamia nut and caramel.

Large easter eggs to share

Stas Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Giant Nest Egg, £45, John Lewis

If you’re looking for an Easter egg to make a big statement, this whopping 1.5kg delicacy is for you! It's a milk chocolate egg decorated with a chocolatey nest filled with chocolate beans and mini eggs.

Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg, £20, Thorntons

It’s right there in the name - this Easter egg is marvellous and magnificent! Thorntons’ hopping 650g milk chocolate egg can be personalised with a message delicately iced by hand.

Savoury Easter eggs

The Snaffling Pig Eggstra Porky Crackling Easter Gift Pack, £16.50, QVC

Do you prefer savoury snacks to sweet? The Snaffling Pig’s pork crackling Easter egg may be for you! The egg-shaped packaging contains 275g of pork crackling, with four flavours to choose from: perfectly salted, black pepper, maple or habanero.

Personalised Easter eggs

Personalised Easter Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar, £14.99, Prezzybox

If you're looking for an Easter egg alternative, this 850g Cadbury chocolate bar is emblazoned with an Easter egg and ‘Happy Easter’ – and a personalised message of your choice.

Personalised Letterbox Easter Egg, £9.99, Getting Personal

An easy but thoughtful Easter gift during lockdown – an Easter egg that fits into the letterbox! Personalise this chocolate Easter egg with a name and special message message.

