Whether you're vegan or dairy-free, the hunt for a plant-based Easter egg has never been easier. Supermarkets and food brands have responded to the soaring demand for plant-based products by hatching up eggs that taste amazing and appease dietary requirements. From Booja Booja's decadent truffles to Hotel Chocolat's milky treat, these are the best vegan and dairy-free Easter eggs for 2021.

Best places to buy vegan and dairy-free Easter eggs

Doisy & Dam Dark Chocolate Easter Egg with Almond Nuttercups, £9.50, Amazon

Doisy & Dam has cemented itself as the champion of plant-based chocolate, and this dark chocolate egg combined with almond butter cups strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty.

Nomo Caramel and Sea Salt Easter Egg, £6, Holland & Barrett

We'd go as far as to say that Nomo chocolate gives standard chocolate a run for its money in the taste test, and their dairy-free easter egg is no exception. The creamy, smooth texture is unparalleled, while it also comes with a delicious chunky bar.

Booja Booja Salted Caramel Truffle Easter Egg, £29.99, Selfridges

Famed for its truffles, Booja Booja has launched a stunning hand-painted egg, filled with its vegan almond salted caramel truffles. Rich (and a little more expensive) though this may be, it's the kind of chocolate that will last way more than one sitting.

M&S Plant Kitchen chocolate egg, £6, Ocado

Marks & Spencer's aubergine-shaped vegan Easter egg is an affordable and fun take on vegan Easter eggs. It has a gorgeously intense texture, and will set you back just £6.

Lindt dark chocolate bunny, £11.40, Amazon

Easter wouldn’t be Easter without a Lindt bunny, and this dark chocolate version is entirely vegan and dairy-free.

Buttermilk caramelised hazelnut Easter egg duo, £9.99, The Vegan Kind Supermarket

Like Nutella? You'll love Buttermilk's caramelised hazelnut Easter egg. It's made with a traditional hard shell, but laced with chunks of caramelised hazelnut for a gooey and nutty taste.

Hotel Chocolat Free From Easter egg, £10, Hotel Chocolat

While vegans were once restricted to dark chocolate only, Hotel Chocolat's milk chocolate Easter egg is proof that times have changed. It tastes just like the real deal, if not better.

Morrisons The Best free from truffle indulgence Easter egg, £5, Morrisons

Morrisons' Free From Easter egg is made with a salted caramel-flavoured shell, which has been dipped in crisp honeycomb to create a delightful crunch. Inside, you'll find added salted caramel flavour truffles.

Sainsbury's Deliciously Free From mini mallows Easter egg

White chocolate fans will be pleased to hear that Sainsbury's has answered our prayers with a dairy-free version this Easter. Soft, sweet marshmallows are also set within the shell, while it comes in at just £4.

Moo Free Choccy Eggsplosion vegan Easter egg, £6.99, Amazon

Moo Free's vegan Easter egg for 2021 is one of the most affordable, at £6.99 on Amazon. It fuses milk chocolate, white chocolate and marshmallows, without any hint of dairy, gluten or soya.

Cox & Co Raw Cacao Nib 85% Easter egg, £9.99, Selfridges

Cox & Co's s new vegan Easter egg is the dream for seasoned dark chocolate aficionados. 85% of Columbian cacao is combined with fruity red berries and coffee, with the finished product comes wrapped in biodegradable and compostable packaging.

