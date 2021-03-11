11 Easter egg delivery options to send to loved ones during lockdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we approach a second Easter disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be wondering what your options are when it comes to Easter egg deliveries.

MORE: Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2021 Easter eggs send shoppers wild

If you've ever tried to buy a chocolate gift and send it through the post, you'll know that it doesn't end well. Avoid cracked eggs and disappointment on Easter Sunday by ordering your eggs online and getting them delivered to your loved ones.

From stunning hand-painted eggs to white chocolate treats and hampers full of decadent foods, you've got plenty to choose from. Take a look at our top picks for Easter egg deliveries below…

Extra thick Easter egg, £29, Hotel Chocolat

If breakages are what you're worried about, then this extra-thick egg will give you peace of mind. On the Hotel Chocolat website, it states: "If you want to crack this egg you’re going to have to use some real force." And once you do pry it open, you'll be greeted with hazelnut praline, soft caramel and dulce de leche flavoured mini treats.

READ: 17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown

Creme Egg chocolate slab, £5.99, Etsy

Our mouth is watering just looking at this Creme Egg chocolate slab, which comes in long rectangles, heart shapes and more. Milk or white chocolate is topped with Cadbury Creme Eggs, Mini Eggs and Cadbury white and milk chocolate buttons – yum!

Mini Easter egg gift, £15, Marks & Spencer

Packed full of Easter lollies, chocolate bunnies and tasty eggs, this letterbox gift is specifically designed to be sent in the post.

READ: 54 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more

Hand-decorated Easter egg, £45, Fortnum & Mason

This hand-decorated chocolate Easter egg is definitely Instagram-worthy! They come in white, milk or dark chocolate and are decorated with hand-made sugar flowers.

Golden Easter egg, £20, Moonpig

Moonpig may be where you're planning to get your Easter card from, but did you know that you can get an Easter egg delivery at the same time? We've got our eye on this luxury golden egg created by Van Roy.

Personalised Easter chocolate, £6, Etsy

This personalised Easter egg delivery is bound to be a hit, with the thin slab making it ideal for sending through the post. Choose from a white base, or a milk chocolate base with a name or Easter greeting piped on the front.

RELATED: 18 best Easter eggs 2021: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer

Bunny's Basket chocolate, £8, Hotel Chocolat

How cute are these mini milk chocolate rabbits and chicks? Perfect for snacking on throughout Easter Sunday, or even for use in an Easter egg hunt.

Easter hamper, £30, Amazon

Send a little hamper of sweet treats via Amazon. This one includes chocolate honeycomb, Mini Eggs, chocolate caramel popcorn as well as an egg, making it perfect for those planning an Easter egg hunt.

RELATED: 35+ best chocolate hampers that are perfect for any occasion – Mother's Day and beyond

Peter Rabbit hamper, £20, Cadbury

Who wouldn't want to open their door to this adorable (and delicious!) Cadbury Easter gift box? A white chocolate and Oreo bunny, orange mousse bunny and double chocolate Egg n Spoon are just some of the treats inside this Peter Rabbit-themed hamper.

Matchbox bunnies, £6.50, Fortnum & Mason

Looking for an Easter egg delivery that can fit through the letterbox? These hand-decorated bunnies, made from Dominican Republic chocolate, lie in a small matchbox. Best to order a few to make sure everyone gets a taste!

Percy Pig bouquet, £30, Marks & Spencer

Perfect for someone who wants to avoid a chocolate overload, this Percy Pig bouquet includes all the most popular Percy sweets.

SHOP: 12 best Easter decorations for 2021: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.