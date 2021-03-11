11 Easter egg delivery options to send to loved ones during lockdown

Nichola Murphy
Easter egg delivery services for the UK. Shop the best gifts to send by post during the coronavirus lockdown, from Marks & Spencer to Hotel Chocolat and Cadbury's.
As we approach a second Easter disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be wondering what your options are when it comes to Easter egg deliveries.
MORE: Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2021 Easter eggs send shoppers wild
If you've ever tried to buy a chocolate gift and send it through the post, you'll know that it doesn't end well. Avoid cracked eggs and disappointment on Easter Sunday by ordering your eggs online and getting them delivered to your loved ones.
From stunning hand-painted eggs to white chocolate treats and hampers full of decadent foods, you've got plenty to choose from. Take a look at our top picks for Easter egg deliveries below…
Extra thick Easter egg, £29, Hotel Chocolat
If breakages are what you're worried about, then this extra-thick egg will give you peace of mind. On the Hotel Chocolat website, it states: "If you want to crack this egg you’re going to have to use some real force." And once you do pry it open, you'll be greeted with hazelnut praline, soft caramel and dulce de leche flavoured mini treats.
READ: 17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown
Creme Egg chocolate slab, £5.99, Etsy
Our mouth is watering just looking at this Creme Egg chocolate slab, which comes in long rectangles, heart shapes and more. Milk or white chocolate is topped with Cadbury Creme Eggs, Mini Eggs and Cadbury white and milk chocolate buttons – yum!
Mini Easter egg gift, £15, Marks & Spencer
Packed full of Easter lollies, chocolate bunnies and tasty eggs, this letterbox gift is specifically designed to be sent in the post.
READ: 54 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more
Hand-decorated Easter egg, £45, Fortnum & Mason
This hand-decorated chocolate Easter egg is definitely Instagram-worthy! They come in white, milk or dark chocolate and are decorated with hand-made sugar flowers.
Golden Easter egg, £20, Moonpig
Moonpig may be where you're planning to get your Easter card from, but did you know that you can get an Easter egg delivery at the same time? We've got our eye on this luxury golden egg created by Van Roy.
Personalised Easter chocolate, £6, Etsy
This personalised Easter egg delivery is bound to be a hit, with the thin slab making it ideal for sending through the post. Choose from a white base, or a milk chocolate base with a name or Easter greeting piped on the front.
RELATED: 18 best Easter eggs 2021: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer
Bunny's Basket chocolate, £8, Hotel Chocolat
How cute are these mini milk chocolate rabbits and chicks? Perfect for snacking on throughout Easter Sunday, or even for use in an Easter egg hunt.
Easter hamper, £30, Amazon
Send a little hamper of sweet treats via Amazon. This one includes chocolate honeycomb, Mini Eggs, chocolate caramel popcorn as well as an egg, making it perfect for those planning an Easter egg hunt.
RELATED: 35+ best chocolate hampers that are perfect for any occasion – Mother's Day and beyond
Peter Rabbit hamper, £20, Cadbury
Who wouldn't want to open their door to this adorable (and delicious!) Cadbury Easter gift box? A white chocolate and Oreo bunny, orange mousse bunny and double chocolate Egg n Spoon are just some of the treats inside this Peter Rabbit-themed hamper.
Matchbox bunnies, £6.50, Fortnum & Mason
Looking for an Easter egg delivery that can fit through the letterbox? These hand-decorated bunnies, made from Dominican Republic chocolate, lie in a small matchbox. Best to order a few to make sure everyone gets a taste!
Percy Pig bouquet, £30, Marks & Spencer
Perfect for someone who wants to avoid a chocolate overload, this Percy Pig bouquet includes all the most popular Percy sweets.
SHOP: 12 best Easter decorations for 2021: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.