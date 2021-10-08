Adele reveals she works out 'two or three times a day' as she opens up on 100lb weight loss Adele is covering Vogue UK and US

Adele has spoken for the first time about her 100lb weight loss, sharing that she works out sometimes two or three times a day.

The superstar spoke candidly to British Vogue about her decision to lose weight, telling fans that she did it for herself only and that it is now an "addiction".

WATCH: Adele joked about her weight loss on Saturday Night Live

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she said.

"I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

However the mom-of-one admitted that she has the luxury to take the time and that it is not "doable" for most people.

Adele said she did not do anything in particular, but focused on exercise and now eats "more than I used to because I work out so hard".

Adele has lost seven stone over the past few years

"You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size," she continued, adding that she thinks the shock from the public was purely because she didn't "share the journey".

"They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand," she said.

"I couldn’t give a flying [expletive]. I did it for myself and not anyone else."

The cover celebrates the singer's return to the spotlight, six years after her last release.

Her new single Easy On Me will drop on 15 October and the album will hit on 19 November.

She also covers American Vogue.

During an appearance on NBC show Saturday Night Live, the 33-year-old joked about her weight loss to viewers, sharing: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose."

