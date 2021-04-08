Myleene Klass reveals mouth-watering birthday cake with a twist

Myleene Klass marked her 43rd birthday this week – and to celebrate, she was treated to a mouth-watering cake.

The TV star didn't have a typical chocolate or vanilla frosted dessert though. Instead, hers looked much more waist-friendly thanks to the fruit-topped centre.

PHOTOS: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow

Posting a sweet video on Instagram of her youngest son Apollo sneaking mouthfuls of the treat-filled table, Myleene gave a glimpse at the stunning cake centrepiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass reveals the moment she shared engagement news with her children

The base appeared to be an oat-based crumb and the fruit included kiwis, peaches and bananas which were surrounded by a slightly naughty whipped cream ring.

Also on display were plates of mini cakes, pastries, party poppers and an assortment of gifts.

MORE: Myleene Klass reveals she suffered four miscarriages in heartbreaking post

READ: Myleene Klass sparks major reaction with unusual bathtime revelation

Myleene's cake looked delicious

Captioning the clip, Myleene wrote: "Thank you so much for all my birthday messages. 43, fine by me!

"My second birthday in lockdown but thankfully, I’m with my family and we got to spend it watching Apollo trying to sneak cake off the table most of the day!"

Myleene's son Apollo helped himself to the treats

Her fans loved the glimpse into her family celebrations, with one commenting: "So much love to you all! Hope you had a fabulous birthday." A second wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful! Hope you get left a bit of your own cake."

A third added: "You look amazing for 34 ;) Have a great birthday, Myleene," referencing the reversed number candles on the top of Myleene's cake.

Apollo has made a habit of tucking into his mum's treats. Back in January, the little tot helped himself to the Dancing on Ice-themed cake Myleene had been given to wish her luck on the series.

Apollo tucked into Myleene's good luck cake

Myleene took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the delicious square-shaped treat from The Cake Store, which featured a very wintery scene with dark blue icing, a white skating boot and snowflakes.

But it wasn't long before her little boy Apollo made his own tweaks to the design. The excited one-year-old stuck his finger into the sponge, leaving a little hole at the bottom, before wiping half the letter M off the front.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.