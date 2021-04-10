Royal chef Darren McGrady pays sweet tribute to Prince Philip - it'll make you smile The chef worked with him for 15 years

Chef Darren McGrady, who was an integral part of the royal household for 15 years, has paid tribute to Prince Philip after the Queen's husband passed away on 9 April.

Darren, who also worked at Kensington Palace for four years, shared a photograph of the late Duke of Edinburgh cooking on a barbeque and also revealed two rather funny personal stories about working with Prince Philip.

He wrote: "From the first time I met him and mistook him for the gardener to the last time I cooked for him and he stole my lamb chops I loved cooking for #PrincePhilip RIP Your Royal Highness and may God have a BBQ grill for you to cook on in heaven."

Clearly the culinary pro and Philip had a great relationship, being able to share a joke together. The Prince was always well-known for his witty sense of humour, and being able to make those who met him feel at ease by breaking the ice with a funny remark.

Darren shared two personal stories about the Prince

Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes have paid tribute to Prince Philip, and many celebrities have also taken to social media to share their sorrow over the Duke's passing.

Philip died aged 99 on Friday at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace broke the news to the world in a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The late royal is the longest-serving consort in British history

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

HELLO! understands that Prince Charles drove from Highgrove to Windsor Castle to visit his mother following the news of his father's death.

There will not be a state funeral and the public will not be allowed to attend.

