TikTok’s chocolate egg cheesecake recipe is the perfect post-Easter treat Waste not, want not! Try this easy post-Easter treat

Did you go a little overboard on Easter eggs this year? If anything will help us through this difficult time, it’s chocolate, right? If you have a large stash left over from the weekend and can’t face another evening in a chocolate-induced coma, then we have just the thing.

Over the bank holiday weekend, TikTokers from all over the country were trying their hand at the no-bake cheesecake Easter egg trend - quite literally, a cheesecake created and served in a halved Easter egg - and it’s a no brainer as to why.

This indulgent post-Easter treat is the makes for the ultimate dessert

Single serving, quick and simple, this dessert will satiate your sweet tooth - and it’s the perfect treat for a six person garden get together. What’s more, you don’t even need a tin so there’s hardly any washing up - we’re sold!

Easter Egg Cheesecake

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS



1 whole easter egg of your choice, halved

20g butter

85g digestive biscuits (crushed)

200g Philadelphia or cream cheese of your choice

100ml double cream

35g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

To decorate:



Melted chocolate (to drizzle)

Mini Eggs (to sprinkle)

INSTRUCTIONS



Step 1

Carefully split the Easter egg in two. We recommend using a sharp, warmed knife to run slowly over the seam - you don’t want your egg to crack!

Step 2

Crush the Digestive biscuits. Our preferred method is with a rolling pin and a ziplock bag.

Step 3

Melt the butter and add to the Digestive mix until it has all been absorbed.

Step 4

Spoon the biscuit mix into the two egg halves and smooth down with either your fingers or a tablespoon. Once firm, place in the fridge while you make your filling.

Step 5

Place the cream cheese, sugar and double cream into a bowl and whisk your troubles away until the mixture is thick and stiff. Then fold in your vanilla.

Step 6

Spoon the mixture evenly between the two halves and smooth over to make the top level for decoration.

Step 7

Top your creation with the decoration of your choice. A drizzle of melted chocolate and a handful of Mini Eggs is our fave - simple and effective. Place them in the fridge and allow to set for 2 hours (alongside any additional mixture you may have to keep it fresh).

Step 8

Take it out of the fridge and enjoy!

