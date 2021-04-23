This burrata salad recipe is perfect for sunny weekend barbecues The ideal accompaniment to your spring lunch

It looks like the sun's out this weekend, so time to dust off your barbecue and start dining alfresco once again.

We don't know about you, but the salad is often our favourite part of eating outdoors – and we have a delicious recipe for you courtesy of Gemma Simmonite, chef and co-founder of Gastrono-me, the all-day restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

Gemma's griddled nectarines with prosciutto and burrata sound pretty fabulous to us. For those of you who haven't tried burrata before, it’s an Italian cow milk cheese (occasionally buffalo milk) made from mozzarella and cream.

"This is a simple beauty of a dish that I first saw a version of on holiday in Parma," says Gemma.

"The sweetness of the nectarines is accentuated by grilling their juicy flesh, which completely complements the salty silky prosciutto, and then the creamy burrata takes this light summery dish to another level."

Griddled nectarines with prosciutto and burrata

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

4 nectarines, halved and de-stoned

1 tablespoon of olive oil

6 slices of prosciutto ham

1 burrata ball

A selection of baby leaves

A few chicory leaves

To serve:

A few slices of toasted sourdough

Extra virgin olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

A pinch of dried red chilli flakes

Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Heat a griddle pan until hot. Rub a little of the plain olive oil onto the halved nectarine flesh and grill them until charred and just starting to caramelise.

Step 2

Arrange the baby leaves and chicory on the plates, then divide the ham and burrata decoratively, finish with the grilled nectarines.

Step 3

Drizzle a little of the extra virgin olive oil over and season to taste with the chilli flakes and salt and pepper.

Chef's tip:

"Small dishes of extra virgin olive oil and an aged balsamic will make the perfect accompaniment as will a few slices of toasted sourdough for scooping up the delicious summery flavours."