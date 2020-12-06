Tess Daly's daughters bake special homemade treats for dad Vernon Kay

Tess Daly's two daughters Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber were clearly very excited to be reunited with their dad Vernon Kay who has spent the past few weeks at I'm A Celebrity's Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The Family Fortunes star's children ensured he had plenty of food to enjoy by baking an impressive display of biscuits that spelt out the name of the ITV show – and we bet they went down a treat after his diet of rice and beans!

Tess shared a photo of Phoebe and Amber's homemade biscuits on her Instagram Stories, writing: "The girls made cookies for their dad's return."

Each treat was shaped into a star with yellow icing on top with a black letter, while several mini jelly snakes were curled around the outside – a nod to his trials inside the Castle!

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess also stocked up the fridge and kitchen cupboards with some of Vernon's favourite foods. "Vern told me he's lost 30 lbs in weight! So I've been shopping to get some of his fave foods ready for his return...mostly meat, chocolate, and of course his favourite @yorkshiretea bags!" she joked.

Phoebe and Amber baked I'm A Celebrity themed cookies for their dad

Inside the bag, foods such as meatballs, bacon, pasta, Camembert and Turkish delight were ready to be put away.

Back in May, Tess revealed that she and Vernon like to encourage their daughters to make healthy choices when it comes to snacking.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram alongside a plate of fresh ingredients to make a smoothie, she wrote: "Some days I could do with a little energy boost. Especially those days that fall between Monday - Friday… Homeschooling days.

Tess stocked up on Vernon's favourite foods ready for his return

"I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate." We think they'll happily make an exception for the special family reunion!

Vernon came third in this year's I'm a Celebrity, with Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle on Friday night.

Speaking to Ant and Dec about his experience, the dad-of-two revealed he felt he'd made his wife Tess and two daughters proud. "I do, I feel third place for me is more than my expectations," Vernon said.

