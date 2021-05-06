The Queen's afternoon tea habit revealed – and it involves cake!

Her Majesty the Queen likes to keep to a set schedule when it comes to her meals and is a big fan of the quintessential afternoon English tea.

According to her former royal chef, Darren McGrady, the monarch enjoys a slice of cake every day – and she has quite an impressive menu to choose from.

In a new YouTube video, Darren reveals the Queen's teatime habits: "She has a large cake for afternoon tea every day whether it’s a lemon cake, a fruit cake, a ginger cake, a jam and cream sponge, and she'll take a little slice out and then it goes down to the kitchen and cut up into slices and sent into the staff dining room so it's not wasted."

MORE: The Queen launches new gin – here's how to serve it

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods!

Those cakes certainly sound delicious, but, says Darren, there's one particular cake that she favours: chocolate biscuit cake. "The Queen has been eating chocolate biscuit cake for years, and it’s a favourite one out of all the cakes," reveals Darren.

However, unlike the other cakes which are shared out amongst the staff, the chocolate biscuit cake is only for the Queen.

MORE: Royal picnics! 8 best photos of Duchess Kate, Sophie Wessex, The Queen & Co outdoors

Chocolate biscuit cake is a royal favourite

"The chocolate biscuit cake is different," he adds. "She has a little slice. It comes down to the kitchen and then we keep it safe because it has to go up again tomorrow. And it goes up again and again and again and again every day until it's all gone. Definitely her favourite cake."

However, the royal mother-of-four doesn't just eat cake mid-afternoon - she also enjoys traditional sandwiches and a cup of tea, of course. Her favourites are said to be Assam and Earl Grey, according to royal butler Grant Harrold.

MORE: The Queen's sweet gesture for Prince Philip at Balmoral revealed

The Queen is partial to a piece of cake in the afternoon

Darren has previously said that the Queen's favourite finger sandwiches are cucumber, egg and smoked salmon – all with the crusts cut off.

We don't know about you but we're feeling a little peckish now…