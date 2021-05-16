Gemma Atkinson forced to defend herself for surprise reason during Strictly reunion photo The star enjoyed a meal out with her Strictly co-stars

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartwarming reunion photo of herself with fiancé Gorka Marquez and their fellow Strictly Come Dancing co-stars enjoying a meal out after lockdown restrictions – but fans noticed something unusual about the photo.

READ: Gemma Atkinson just wowed us with her super-healthy breakfast

In the sweet snap, Gemma and Gorka sat alongside her former Strictly dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara. Professional dancer Johannes Radebe and BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo also joined the pair. "Reunited!" Gemma wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson braves the cold as she plunges into an ice bath

Fans were quick to comment on the snap after noticing that every single star had their phone out on the table.

"Reunited yet you all have your mobiles on the table? Wow, some reunion that must have been. Put them away" snapped one fan, whilst another agreed: "Great photo of friends together but I find the phones disturbing".

Post-lockdown dining: The stars needed their phones out to order from the menu

Fans were clearly divided in the comments, with many rushing to back up Gemma who later said they were forced to download the menu and use the NHS Test and Trace app in order to abide with government guidelines.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia shows off love of food in adorable new video

SEE: Gemma Atkinson divides fans after sharing picture of daughter Mia

"I hadn't even noticed the phones on the table until I started reading a few comments" said one fan. "Nothing better than spending time out with friends and loved ones after such a difficult year."

A third agreed: "Joyous picture. We all need this. Enjoy x".

Forced to defend herself in the comments, doting mum Gemma snapped back at those who criticised the group for having their phones out. Stating her and fiancé Gorka were away from their almost two-year-old daughter Mia for the night, Gemma confirmed: "My phone was very much out" before adding a sarcastic thumbs-up emoji.

Gemma and Gorka's adorable daughter Mia is nearly two!

Phones or not, the Strictly stars looked like they were so pleased to be reunited! We're so pleased to be seeing our favourite stars enjoying themselves again after months of social restrictions.

RELATED: Inside the Strictly dancers' homes: Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, and more