Gemma Atkinson posted the cutest video with her young daughter Mia on Wednesday, and it's sure to melt fans' hearts!

The actress and presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the sweet moment with her little girl in the kitchen at their home.

The mum-of-one chatted with Mia over some homemade pizza, as her daughter sat in her highchair.

Gemma had just finished chewing a bite of pizza when her little girl reached out her hand and cried: "Mia!"

"All right, sorry, it's yours as well, soz," Gemma said, handing over a small slice.

Her daughter then delicately picked off a slice of tomato and moved it towards her mouth, saying "Tutoh," as she did.

"Tomato!" Gemma agreed.

Mia then looked at the camera and emphatically said: "Tutoh." How sweet!

Gemma is a devoted mum to 22-month-old Mia

Gemma shares her little girl with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, who she met on the set of Strictly back in 2017.

The couple started dating in early 2018 and welcomed Mia the following July before getting engaged this February.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

The family recently moved to their dream home in Greater Manchester and are both big fans of creating healthy meals in their spacious kitchen.

Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine's Day

Gemma often shares photos of her green smoothies – and Mia helps her out by drinking some of them, too.

Back in March, the doting mum posted a short clip of the little girl which showed her using a straw to help herself to some of Gemma's drink.

As the tiny tot lifted her head up, she looked up at her mum with wide eyes and revealed that her mouth and chin were covered with the dark green liquid. Gemma said: "Do you like that?" to which Mia sweetly replied: "Yes."

