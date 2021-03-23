We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gorka Marquez introduced his daughter Mia to a new meal on Monday, and her reaction was so sweet!

READ: Gorka Marquez's diet revealed: what the Strictly pro eats in a day

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares his little girl with fiancée Gemma Atkinson, took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of Mia tasting a Spanish omelette for the first time.

Clearly keen for his daughter to enjoy a traditional meal from his home country, Gorka sat at the kitchen table with the one-year-old, who had a bowl of the eggs, potato and onion dish in front of her.

"What is it, Mia? Is it Spanish omelette? Do you like it?" he asked, and she quickly replied: "Yeah." But she then put her fork down!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia reacts to unusual dinner

Encouraging Mia to try some more, Gorka added: "Now it's good you can eat it, go on, go for it. Mmmm, is it nice?"

SHOP: 31 best Easter eggs you can shop online now

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's incredible diet: breakfast, lunch and dinner

Copying her dad, she made the noise: "Mmmm", with her cheeks full.

"She likes it", he whispered to the camera, before cheekily adding: "Gemma, you better hurry up or you won't have anything left."

The couple welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The couple follows different diets, with Gemma choosing a vegetarian diet while Gorka still enjoys eating meat and other animal products. However, Gemma has previously revealed they plan to feed Mia a variety of different foods and allow her to make her own choices in the future.

Mia eats a range of foods, including green juice!

When her followers asked about whether she plans to feed her daughter meat, the 35-year-old replied: "When I cook for her no, when her dad cooks for her yes and when she’s old enough to make up her own mind she can decide for herself."

Mia appears to love lots of different foods already, so much so that she even recently stole her mum's healthy green smoothie packed with banana, avocado, spinach and broccoli!

RELATED: This Mini Eggs Rocky Road recipe is the best Easter treat